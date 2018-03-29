Child, 19-year-old woman hurt in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 1-year-old child and a 19-year-old woman were hit in a Thursday morning shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of North Whitfield Street.

Police say the shooting is thought to have been a drive-by shooting. Officers also say that there were 12 people inside the house where the child and the 19-year-old woman were hit. They were there for some type of family gathering.

The conditions of the child and woman are unknown at the time.

The shooting is thought to be an isolated incident.

It remains under investigation.