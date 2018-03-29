Drees Homes designs a basement with a family focus

90 years of excellence! That makes for quite the celebration for Drees Homes, and to mark the occasion, Drees Homes has built a special anniversary home at their Albany Place community in Carmel. This home honors the past with a 1920s-style exterior and celebrates the future with a modern, high-tech interior.

Lisa Jones, Senior Market Manager, Drees Homes, shows Tracy around the family basement and entertainment center! Here’s more:

This home supports a full suite of cutting-edge features. For example…

A WiFi thermostat allows you to easily control your home’s climate even when you’re away.

A special faucet offers touchless activation to turn the water on with the wave of your hand.

You’re able to control lighting, entertainment, security and even your shower with the sound of your voice.

You can lock your door from your mobile phone or receive a text alert when someone enters your home.

There are so many features to love!

Location:

Our Monticello anniversary home is located at our Albany Place community in Carmel.

Hours:

The home is open Monday – Thursday from 11 to 6, and Friday – Sunday from noon to 6.

Events:

Although, I recommend you plan to visit during one of our special events.

We’re offering free family portraits on April 7 and expert paint consultations on April 21.

For more information:

For more information on Drees’ 90th anniversary home tour, visit dreeshomes.com/90years.

The anniversary home tour runs through April 30.

