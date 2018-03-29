Drees Homes designs a basement with a family focus

90 years of excellence! That makes for quite the celebration for Drees Homes, and to mark the occasion, Drees Homes has built a special anniversary home at their Albany Place community in Carmel. This home honors the past with a 1920s-style exterior and celebrates the future with a modern, high-tech interior.
Lisa Jones, Senior Market Manager, Drees Homes, shows Tracy around the family basement and entertainment center! Here’s more:
This home supports a full suite of cutting-edge features. For example…
- A WiFi thermostat allows you to easily control your home’s climate even when you’re away.
- A special faucet offers touchless activation to turn the water on with the wave of your hand.
- You’re able to control lighting, entertainment, security and even your shower with the sound of your voice.
- You can lock your door from your mobile phone or receive a text alert when someone enters your home.
There are so many features to love!
Location:
- Our Monticello anniversary home is located at our Albany Place community in Carmel.
Hours:
- The home is open Monday – Thursday from 11 to 6, and Friday – Sunday from noon to 6.
Events:
- Although, I recommend you plan to visit during one of our special events.
- We’re offering free family portraits on April 7 and expert paint consultations on April 21.
For more information:
- For more information on Drees’ 90th anniversary home tour, visit dreeshomes.com/90years.
The anniversary home tour runs through April 30.
