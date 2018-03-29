Funeral honors Carmel native Tripp Zanetis, killed in Iraq helicopter crash



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral services were Thursday in New York for Carmel native Tripp Zanetis.

He was killed March 15 in a helicopter crash in Iraq. The 37-year old was a member of the New York Air National Guard. Zanetis also was a New York City firefighter. Members of his engine company led a procession into Washington Square park for a ceremony with military honors.

According to the Defense Department. his helicopter crashed in western Iraq. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials said there were no indications the chopper had been shot down.

In Carmel, Mayor Jim Brainard declared Thursday to be Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis Day. Brainard ordered all city flags to fly at half-staff and issued an official proclamation in honor of Zantetis. He had attended Carmel High School.