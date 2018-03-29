Joe Biden regrets talking about fighting Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets saying he’d “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school for how he treats women.

In a “Pod Save America” interview released Wednesday, the Democrat said “I shouldn’t have said what I said.”

At a University of Miami rally against sexual assault last week, Biden cited lewd comments that Republican candidate Trump made in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape about grabbing women without their permission.

The 75-year-old made similar comments in the closing days of the 2016 campaign.

Trump tweeted: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy.”

Biden said he should not have brought it up again. He said “I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”