On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Some talented performers will “light up the stage” this month and next, and YOU have a chance to see them shine. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the list of what’s “On the Aisle.”

“Dear Bobby: The Musical”

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Thru March 31

indyfringe.org

“Weird Al” Yankovic

March 29

The Palladium

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Superhero”

Gregory Hancock Dance Company

March 30 & 31

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Divos”

Dance Kaleidoscope

April 5-8

www.irtlive.org

“And Then There Were None”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theate

Through April 8

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“The Music of U2”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

March 17

www.indianapolissymphony.org

Pink Martini

The Palladium

March 17

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Appoggiatura”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through March 31

www.irtlive.org

“Fairfield”

Phoenix Theatre

Through April 1

www.Phoenixtheatre.org

