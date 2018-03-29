Rain continues, some relief Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soggy conditions are continuing Thursday night, then a brief break from the rain will move in Friday.

Tonight

Expect steady showers to continue Thursday evening. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be possible from time to time early on with a gradual decrease in rain intensity heading into the overnight hours. We’ll likely have some light rain on radar around daybreak, but, with some drier air slipping into central Indiana, it should be more isolated in nature heading into Friday morning.

Additional rainfall amounts likely end up between 0.5 and 0.75 of an inch by Friday morning.

Much colder temperatures will work into the area overnight as lows fall to the middle to upper 30s for Friday morning.

Friday

As previously mentioned, a few isolated light showers will be around for the Friday morning drive. We’ll see that rain push eastward through the mid to late morning. We’ll be left with mostly cloudy conditions through much of the day, with a least a little bit of sunshine (finally!) squeezing through late in the day.

Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Easter weekend

We’ll start Saturday off dry. A weak boundary will slip into the state Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect light showers out of the system that quickly moves out during the overnight hours. Highs hit the middle 50s across the area.

Easter Sunday is looking dry, but much colder. Early-morning temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s and will remain well below average for the afternoon with highs only hitting the lower to middle 40s.

8-day forecast

Overall pattern is cool for the start of April. We’ll bump back to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday with another potent system bringing evening showers Monday and a chance for storms on Tuesday. A big dive in temperatures for the middle and end of the week with highs only hitting the middle 40s.