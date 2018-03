INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It’s the second year for it as congressionally-recognized day.

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly was one of the driving forces behind the bill that made it happen.

He stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to discuss an event in Plainfield honoring those who served in Vietnam.

Additionally, he talked about the change in the Veterans Affairs secretary.

For more on this interview, click on the video.