Spring fashion on a budget

Step into spring with a new look WITHOUT breaking the bank.
Kyleigh Haro, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Edinburgh Premium Outlets, shares some looks you can find here locally that are worth the price!
- Edinburgh Premium Outlets offers everyday saving of 25 to 65 percent
- Edinburgh Premium Outlets includes a roster of more than 70 popular stores
- Spring fashion is in full bloom. The three looks featured items from the following retailers:
- Gap focusing on current fashion trend: pastel colors and denim.
- LOFT focusing on current fashion trend: mixed textures and bold accessories.
- Tommy Hilfiger focusing on current fashion trend: preppy and color blocking on men.
- Edinburgh Premium Outlets is located south of Indianapolis on Interstate 65 at exit 76B
To learn more, visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/edinburgh/
Regular Hours
Monday – Saturday 10:00am to 9:00pm
Sunday 10:00am to 7:00pm
EASTER SUNDAY open noon to 6:00pm