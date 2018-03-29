Spring fashion on a budget

Step into spring with a new look WITHOUT breaking the bank.

Kyleigh Haro, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Edinburgh Premium Outlets, shares some looks you can find here locally that are worth the price!

  • Edinburgh Premium Outlets offers everyday saving of 25 to 65 percent
  • Edinburgh Premium Outlets includes a roster of more than 70 popular stores
  • Spring fashion is in full bloom. The three looks featured items from the following retailers:
    • Gap focusing on current fashion trend: pastel colors and denim.
    • LOFT focusing on current fashion trend: mixed textures and bold accessories.
    • Tommy Hilfiger focusing on current fashion trend: preppy and color blocking on men.
  • Edinburgh Premium Outlets is located south of Indianapolis on Interstate 65 at exit 76B

To learn more, visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/edinburgh/

Regular Hours

Monday – Saturday 10:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday 10:00am to 7:00pm

EASTER SUNDAY open noon to 6:00pm

