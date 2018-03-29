Teen killed in Terre Haute shooting identified

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in their investigation into a homicide shooting.

Garret Sands, 17, of Terre Haute, was killed just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nathan Derickson is charged with reckless homicide.

Witnesses said the shooting took place at a house party in an Idle Creek neighborhood. Minors were consuming alcohol, and a firearm was brought out. Those at the party told police they thought the gun was unloaded, but Derickson shot Sands, who died from his injuries.