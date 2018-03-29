There may be a $100 check coming in the mail, and it’s real

(WCMH) — Instead of just saving money, those blue envelopes you get in the mail could put some money in your pocket.

For the first time, Valpak is randomly inserting $100 checks in some envelopes in all markets across the country. The checks are made out to “Cash.” No purchase is necessary.

There are no strings attached. The company says the promotion is a way to entice people to open the envelopes and look through the offers.

The company has been placing $100 checks in envelopes in some markets since 1988. This year is the first year the company is doing the promotion in all markets it operates in.

According to CNBC, you have a roughly 1 in 50,000 chance of winning $100.

Some Valpak franchises have reported problems with convincing people the checks are legitimate. In the Grand Rapids area, only seven out of 36 checks were cashed in 2017, according to WZZM.