Vigil calls for violence to stop after 1-year-old killed in drive-by

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil was held on Thursday evening for a 1-year-old girl killed in a drive by shooting.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a home near East 36th Street and Post Road. It also left the little girl’s aunt injured.

Police are working to find the person or people responsible. Family and community members are turning to prayer and taking a stand against what they call senseless violence.

With impassioned and desperate pleas for an end to violence, religious leaders surrounded a grieving grandmother.

“She was only 1 year old. She died a senseless death of a shotgun…. The violence needs to stop,” said a woman identified as “Robin,” the grandmother of the girl identified only as “Malaysia.”

Local ministers called on everyone in the community to step up.

“If you know someone has a gun in their home and they are prone to violence, get rid of that weapon,” said one religious leader at the vigil.

“When is enough enough? Do we have to wait for another 1-year-old? Do we have to wait for the 90-year-old?” said another religious leader.

Those at the vigil want the person or people responsible for Malaysia’s death to be brought to justice.

“A 1-year-old who probably hadn’t even had the opportunity to say ‘mama’ for the first time … that ‘mama’ would never hear that out of her mouth…. Somebody knows what happened last night,” said a religious leader.

The grandmother’s only message for those responsible was “turn yourself in.”

Many members of the crime-fighting Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition were at the vigil. They plan to have a March for Malaysia starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from a parking lot behind the McDonald’s restaurant at East 38th Street and Post Road.