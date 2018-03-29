Waterlogged work week continues

Our Thursday is off to a gloomy, drizzle-filled start with mild temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible this morning, but most of the dense fog has been contained to southeastern-most Indiana.

Make sure to take the rain gear with you before you head out the door as better rain and storm chances slide our direction this afternoon.

Widespread rain looks to return by lunch time and it will stick around through the late evening before we dry out again late tonight.

Most areas will pick up right around or just under an inch of rain today with some areas on both ends of the 1” mark. This could lead to additional flooding issues in areas already experiencing problems, so watch for high water on low lying roads.

As we dry out tonight, we’ll remain mostly cloudy and cold with temps dropping into the mid 30s Friday morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will get off to a dry and cold start with temps near the freezing point in most areas to start the weekend, but enjoy the lull while it lasts. Scattered rain showers will move back in late Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. It’ll be a bit breezy as well, so hold on to your (Indy Eleven) scarves!

Easter Sunday looks pleasant, though cool for this time of the year with mostly cloudy skies and highs struggling to reach the low 40s.

Additional rain chances will follow Easter Sunday with some ups and downs in the temperatures as well. Stay dry!