2 deadly daytime shootings leave 1 mom wailing, another in fear for her kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly Friday afternoon in Indianapolis with two men dying after shootings on the east side.

One occurred on the 3000 block of East 35th Street and the other at the 2500 block of East 34th Street. Both happened in the middle of the day.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it does not believe the two shootings are related.

In the middle of Good Friday services at Jones Tabernacle church shots rang out across the street on North Tacoma Avenue and East 34th Street. A trip to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital could not save the life of the man, who IMPD said was in his 40s.

This shooting was catty-corner to a school and also near a home day care.

“People are just doing things thoughtlessly when they’re children around,” said Richelle Bell, who has 1-year-old twins at the day care five days a week. “Our children are in danger and it’s sad unfortunately.”

After the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson on Thursday, and a murder down the street from her day care, she’s shaken.

“It makes me think. I pray every morning that we have a safe commute. But, it also puts that extra caution in my head: ‘Are we going to make it home safely tonight?’” she said.

A half-mile away, the crime tape was up again around 3 p.m. A mother was shaken to her core from the loss of her only son.

IMPD said a man in his 30s was shot and killed on East 35th Street. It sent kids in the area running from the sound of gunfire. One neighbor watched and hid for cover at home.

“It’s not something we want anyone to have to experience,” said Patrolman James Gillespie from IMPD.

As the police work begins, some believe gunshots have become the norm. Others, during this Holy Week, are holding out hope change is on the way.

If you do have information to help police you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.