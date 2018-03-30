2 men dead after shootings 6 blocks apart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died Friday after separate east-side shootings in close proximity to each other, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they believe two incidents are unrelated.

The shootings happened about six blocks apart in residential areas north of Washington Park.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., the first shooting occurred in the 2500 block of East 34th Street, said an email from Patrolman James Gillespie, an IMPD spokesman. A man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died. Sgt. Christopher Wilburn, another spokesman with IMPD, said the man had been shot in the abdomen.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police found a man in his 30s shot in the 3000 block of East 35th Street, the release said. The man was on the ground outside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The fatal shootings are the second and third Friday in Marion County. Lawrence Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near East 48th Street and Longworth Avenue.

