2 in critical condition after single-car crash near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two people in critical condition were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a serious crash Friday afternoon west of Alexandria, the Madison County sheriff said.

The single-car crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on County Road North 200 West between State Road 28 and West 1100 North (West Washington Street), Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.

The two people were taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

Representatives of the county’s Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency were at the scene of a crash. No other details were immediately available.

The emergency management agency asked motorists to avoid the area of the crash.

EMA is enroute to a Accident – w/Injuries call in the area of 11235 N 200 W Alexandria. Please avoid the area. — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) March 30, 2018