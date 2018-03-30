Card-making party set for local restaurant owner recovering from attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A card-making party is set to happen on Friday at 11 a.m for the owner of Acapulco Joe’s.

Grant Redmond was badly beaten earlier in the month after a customer dined and left without paying.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but in an update video on Youtube, he is said to be getting better.

Redmond said he has received an outpouring of support during his recovery.

“It makes me feel like people care about me and that’s important to me. It actually shows they have concern about what happened to me and are willing to help me out,” he said.

The card-making party will start at 11 a.m. and go until close. Supplies will be provided.

A GoFundMe was also set up to help Redmond pay for medical expenses. It has already raised a couple thousand dollars.