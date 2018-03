INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a residence fire on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.

The fire was at a house in the 8300 block of East 41st Street.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the structure was vacant and there were no injuries involved in the fire.

8300 E. 41ST PLACE FIRE: IFD tells me that there were no injuries when this vacant home caught fire. The cause is not known at the time & investigators are on their way. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/5P05PcnWgg — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 30, 2018

Soon after arriving on scene, crews were able to get the flames under control.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Lawrence FD & IFD are battling a house fire on East 41st Place in Lawrence. I could see the fire burning from over a 1/4 mile away. No word yet if there’s any injuries. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/hGyWFidL6j — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.