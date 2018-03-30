Crime Stoppers, ATF offer reward following shooting of 1-year-old girl

Related Coverage Officials call for end to silence about violence after 1-year-old girl killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking the public’s help following the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and ATF is offering $5,000 for the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of 1-year-old Malayshia Robson and 19-year-old Ana Fox. Robson was the niece of Fox.

The pair were shot shortly before 1:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Wittfield Street on Thursday morning.

A suspect exited a car and fired multiple rounds into a house, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach. He said the incident started on social media and escalated to a large fight at the residence in the middle of the night.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they have been given no suspect information.

Information can be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, via the ATF’s website, via the Reportit app or by visiting the Reportit website.