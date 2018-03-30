Family of WWI staff sergeant receives his Purple Heart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — It was a ceremony 73 years in the making.

A Bloomington man took a bullet to his face during World War II, and, on Friday, he was finally being honored with a Purple Heart.

Sen. Todd Young presented the medal to Staff Sgt. Earl Eberle’s widow and family. Eberle died in 2010 and was buried on the his 65th wedding anniversary.

Watch the video from photojournalist Shawn Pierce was at Friday ceremony, where he captured the moving moments as this Indiana veteran was honored.