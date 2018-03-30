Indy Eleven president talks upcoming season, new playing venue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Saturday is the home opener for Indy Eleven and it will be at the team’s new home, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jeff Belskus, Indy Eleven president, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

He discussed the team’s new home, Lucas Oil Stadium, and what kind of changes fans can expect.

Additionally, he also talked about his feelings on the upcoming season.

