Basic cooking skills. Easy recipes. Nutritious, scratch-made meals.
That’s part of the mission of The Patachou Foundation – making around 1,000 kid-friendly meals incorporating fresh fruits and veggies, grains, and proteins every week. So who better to share a few recipes for kid-friendly dips than Matthew Feltrop of The Patachou Foundation?!
Peanut butter dipping sauce
¼ cup creamy peanut butter (other nut butter or tahini)
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp ginger
Protein-packed herb dip
1 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt.
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried onion flakes
1 teaspoon dried dill
pinch cumin
dash Worcestershire sauce
pinch salt
fresh parsley or other herbs
