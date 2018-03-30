Basic cooking skills. Easy recipes. Nutritious, scratch-made meals.

That’s part of the mission of The Patachou Foundation – making around 1,000 kid-friendly meals incorporating fresh fruits and veggies, grains, and proteins every week. So who better to share a few recipes for kid-friendly dips than Matthew Feltrop of The Patachou Foundation?!

Peanut butter dipping sauce

¼ cup creamy peanut butter (other nut butter or tahini)

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp ginger

Protein-packed herb dip

1 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt.

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried onion flakes

1 teaspoon dried dill

pinch cumin

dash Worcestershire sauce

pinch salt

fresh parsley or other herbs

The Patachou Foundation’s Speakers Forum (Annual Fundraising Event)

April 12, Indianapolis Arts Center, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.thepatachoufoundation.org.