Nice end to the work week with several more chances for rain and temperature swings ahead

We’ve seen a gloomy work week for the most part, but that will change late this afternoon.

Rain will move out late this morning and skies will gradually clear out tonight.

With clearing skies, temps will drop fast. We’ll bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s early Saturday morning.

Saturday will get off to a nice start, but 2 rounds of nuisance rain showers will dive in through the day. Round one will arrive close to the early afternoon, so wear a rain jacket for the afternoon Easter egg hunts, Saturday.

A second round of rain will try to move our way by dinner time, so keep the rain gear handy for the walk over to Lucas Oil Stadium (as it will obviously be a perfect 68 and ‘sunny’ inside the stadium) for the Indy XI home opener!

Skies will try to clear out as early as 11 p.m. to midnight Saturday into Sunday, so you’ll likely just need a coat if you’re going to be out late Saturday night.

Easter Sunday will see a cold and frosty start with morning lows in the mid 20s. We’ll rebound only into the low 40s through the second half of the weekend with a slim chance for a shower or two in southern Indiana. The rest of us will stay dry.

Another round of rain will return late Monday with our best chances for showers and thunderstorms moving in along a strong cold front Tuesday.

High temperatures will briefly top out above the 60 degree mark before tumbling into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. Stay warm and stay dry!