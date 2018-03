BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A person with a gun has been reported near 15th and Dunn Street near IU Bloomington campus.

Campus authorities have advised students to seek shelter and lock their doors.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a handgun has been reported near 15th & Dunn. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) March 30, 2018

The events surrounding and leading up to this situation are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once more information is available.