Potential changes in workforce for Boomers and Gen X-ers, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Boomers and Gen X-ers: your working world is in for major disruptions between now and 2030, according to a new report from the management consulting firm Bain and Company.

But as the Next Avenue.org reports some of those disruptions will make it easier for people in their 50s and 60s to keep working, find jobs and start businesses.

The main reason for the good news, according to Bain experts is that the abundance of labor seen since the 1970s – due to Boomers and women entering the workforce – is winding down.

For more on this story, click on the video.