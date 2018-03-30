Scattered showers Saturday, Much cooler Easter Sunday

Quiet weather has returned to central Indiana to wrap up the work week, but it will be short lived. Rain chances return to open up the holiday weekend.

Tonight:

Clouds continue to move out across the state. Expect that trend to continue into this evening. On the plus side, it means a dry evening and overnight. On the negative side, it will allow for a more significant drop in temperatures for the overnight hours. Lows dip to the lower to middle 30s across central Indiana.

Saturday:

A quick moving cold front will bring a couple of rounds of showers, along with some blustery winds to the area as we open up the holiday weekend.

First the winds – likely to whip up between 15-25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30-40mph at times. Just below advisory criteria, but certainly will be an inconvenience for anyone needing to be outside.

In addition to the wind, we’ll have a couple of rounds of light rain moving through the area. Should start to see the rain moving through central Indiana just after lunch time, and continue off and on through the remainder of the afternoon into the early evening hours. System should exit quickly by mid to late evening, taking cloud cover with it.

Highs top out in the middle 50s

Easter Sunday:

Looks dry for much of the day – but very chilly for the early morning hours. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s across much of the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, with highs only topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Recent model trends (not all) are showing a wave moving to our south by late Sunday afternoon and evening, which will be squeezing out precipitation. We’ll be on the cold end of this system, so there is a potential for snow – but it appears the impact would be confined to the southern third of the state, and should be relatively minimal due to the combination of really dry air at the surface, and well above average surface temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on it. Below is a representation of the different models and their thinking of the situation Sunday night.

8 Day Forecast:

A brief boost in temperatures to open the work week. Highs hit around 50° for Monday, with showers returning to the area late Monday night. Tuesday looks mild, but soggy, and at times, stormy. Another significant cool down is expected for the middle and end of the work week.