INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is currently underway for a missing 19-year-old missing man with autism.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man has been missing from the area of Michigan Street and White River Parkway West Drive since 1 a.m. Friday morning.

MISSING MAN w/ AUTISM: IMPD tells me that an autistic 19 y/o man has been missing from the Michigan St. / White River Pkwy W Drive area since 1 am. Fire crews were called out to aid in the search, but they were soon disregarded. Detectives are on their way. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/6FTp05rtho — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 30, 2018

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, they are currently assisting in the search.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.