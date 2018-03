SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 54-year-old woman believed to be in extreme danger and possible in need of medical assistance.

Nickolattus Telfair disappeared from Shelbyville, the city’s police department said.

The 5-foot-5, 161 pound woman with black hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing a black and white dress about 5 p.m. Friday in Shelbyville.

Information about her whereabouts can be shared with Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.