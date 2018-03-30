Students set to graduate from coding school in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Friday is graduation day at a coding school in Fishers.

The program is designed to education people starting their careers or those looking to make a change.

Eleven Fifty Academy is a program targeted at three key groups – career launchers, career changers and career enhancers. So, at any given moment, a classroom might be filled with 18-year-old recent high school graduates, former stay-at-home moms returning to work, or middle-aged professionals looking to revamp their skills.

Recent studies have found 50 percent of jobs require coding knowledge. Eleven Fifty Academy believes their new educational alternative is the solution to the growing technology skills gap.

