The Film Yap reviews Ready Player One and more

Ready Player One

Get ready for a romp in the ultimate video game playground, in this Steven Spielberg adventure into a dystopian future where all meaningful interaction takes place in a virtual real called the Oasis.”

Loveless

The Russian nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar is a well-crafted but depressing tale about two people who must put their impending divorce on hold when their son disappears.”

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Mr. “I-Don’t-Screen-for-Movie-Critics” auteur is back with another morality tale about a vengeful woman finally coming around to the realization that her husband is a philandering cad. Starring Taraji P. Henson.”

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

The faith-based franchise continues with the flock facing a dire challenge when the local church is burned to the ground, spurring a lot of accusations and questions.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The second installment of the new trilogy is overlong and tries to shoehorn in too many characters. But it’s still a thrilling space opera. Stream It.“

