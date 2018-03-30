Vietnam war veterans honored nationally, and locally, on Thursday

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — For the first time, nationwide, there was a day to recognize and honor Vietnam war veterans.

A new law declared March 29 National Vietnam War Veterans Day from this year going forward.

It’s a day that some vets have waited for since the war ended.

It was an emotional evening at Plainfield High School. There was a fair to help provide resources for these veterans followed by a ceremony to thank those vets.

They proudly wore their hats. They held their heads high Thursday. But the soldiers who came home from a hard, controversial war in Vietnam faced another battle.

“The way we were treated when we got back, it was hard,” said Chuck Simons, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

So much that Chuck Simons didn’t even tell his own children for 25 years.

“You just didn’t claim to be a Vietnam veteran,” said Simons.

And they say the stigma made the return a challenge for men and women forever changed.

“A lot of my people didn’t come back. They’re not here. And you always think about them,” said Ron Long, a Vietnam War veteran.

Some struggle with their inner demons.

“Be thankful that they did what they did because a lot of lives were lost,” said Rebecca Reynolds, whose husband served in Vietnam.

The event in Plainfield was put on by U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, who co-sponsored the bill to create the national day of recognition.

More than 40 years after the end of the war, a day to honor the veterans and remember the fallen. And now a pledge to never forget.

The VA has been in the headlines in recent days with President Trump firing his national VA Secretary David Shulkin, following allegations of improper spending.

President Trump has tapped his physician in the White House, Dr. Ronny Jackson, to replace David shulkin.

Donnelly said he is looking closely at the matter, in regards to whether or not to support his confirmation.