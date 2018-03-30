Vigil honors dad who saved 3-year-old daughter from pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends on Friday night remembered a man who died trying to save his 3-year-old daughter from drowning.

Friday would have been Anthony Burgess Jr.’s 25th birthday. Loved ones released balloons to honor him.

Firefighters said Burgess’s daughter was in the car when it rolled into a pond Sunday night. He jumped in to try to save her even though he could not swim.

His daughter has been released from the hospital.

