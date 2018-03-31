300 march in Columbus against drug addiction

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Organizers said Saturday afternoon’s “Say Yes to Life March” in Columbus brought out 300 adults, teenagers and other children for a statement against drug addiction.

The march’s organizer, Paul Barker, recently made headlines for the popularity of several “Say No to Meth” and “Say No to Heroin” signs in Columbus. He earned recognition from Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers for his efforts.

On Saturday, Barker told 24-Hour News 8 that the community gathered at Columbus’ Ninth Street Park and marched 12 blocks carrying signs and chanting “Say Yes to Life, Say No to Drugs” and “Save Our Community, Save Our Future, Save Our Kids.”

“They were so happy, and the people showed unity. The people showed they want a change. They want a better future in our community,” Barker said.

A former drug addict, Barker said he just wants to see a positive change in the community.

“There were so many children that seen unity today, seen something great and positive with the ones they love,” Barker said.

Several children were in attendance, along with the Easter Bunny. Barker said, after the march, the group had a community cookout and a 2,500-Easter egg hunt.

Those interested in joining Barker’s efforts are asked to contact him on his apparel business Facebook page Smokys Trees.