Chef Wendell: Chocolate Samoas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Got a date for the big game? Naturally high in the magnesium, juicy, sweet dates are gaining popularity as a quick, healthy snack, or incorporated into desserts. Obtaining adequate magnesium through diet, supplements, or both can both prevent and reverse heart disease. Here’s a sweet treat that will have everyone cheering.

1st segment: All about dates nutritional profile. Featuring widespread magnesium deficiency. Making and shaping dough.

2nd segment: Preparing chocolate sauce for dipping. Finished product.

No pill is going to cure your ills! “Mother nature spent billions of years perfecting her healing and health-sustaining garden apothecary.” — Chef Wendell

· Some estimates suggest over 90% of Americans are magnesium deficient.

· Deficiency symptoms: heart disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, dizziness, ED, fatigue, anxiety and panic attacks.

· The Journal of Intensive Care Medicine indicated long-term magnesium deficiency makes you twice (2X) as likely to die as other people.

· A 10-year study found low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than did cholesterol or even saturated fat.

· Getting adequate magnesium through diet and supplements can both prevent heart disease in most people and reverse heart disease

· Anti-inflammatory

· Reduces blood pressure

· Reduced stroke risk (The Journal of Clinical Nutrition).

· Magnesium is in dark chocolate, dates, avocados, nuts and seeds, beans, bananas.

· Fiber, potassium, magnesium, B6, niacin, calcium, phosphorus, iron.

Dates are great for:

· Weight loss

· Relieving constipation, supporting regular bowel movements.

· Prevent hemorrhoids, reducing colitis risk, and prevent colon cancer

· Lowers blood pressure

· Promoting heart health and reduce heart disease risk.

· Treating Iron-deficiency anemia

· Impotence? Magnesium can improve ED.

· Promoting respiratory health

· Treating chronic arthritis

Chocolate Samoas:

  • 1 cup pitted medjool dates
  • 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • ½ cup ground flax seeds-fiber and omega-3
  • Pinch of Himalayan salt
  • Food processor

Chocolate dipping sauce:

  • 1/3 cup ‘dark’ chocolate (chips or a chopped bar)
  • 1/2 tsp. unrefined coconut oil
  • Double-boiler
  • Whisk

· Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Spread shredded coconut onto a baking sheet for toasting. Place in oven for 5-10 minutes, until coconut is a light golden-brown color.

· Please stay in the kitchen to watch the coconut, as it can quickly go from toasted to burnt. Or toast the coconut in a pan on the stove-top.

· Add dates and toasted coconut into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined and starts to form a ball of dough.

· Remove from food processor; roll 1 tablespoon size pieces of dough into a ball and then shape into a round cookie.

· Place all cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment and transfer to the freezer to harden up a bit.

Chocolate Sauce:

Unlike grocery syrups and sauces full of corn syrup, emulsifiers, and refined sugar, this sauce has vitamins and antioxidants.

  • While cookies are in the freezer, add chocolate and coconut oil to a double boiler over medium heat, and melt increments until chocolate is thin enough to drizzle.
  • Remove cookies from the freezer and dip / coat each one in the chocolate. Place cookies on the parchment. Transfer cookies back into the freezer for 10-15 minutes to let the chocolate firm up.
  • Once hardened it’ll be easy removing cookies from the parchment paper. If you want to enjoy right away, let them sit out on the counter for a few minutes.
  • Store sealed in a container in the fridge for up to one week.