Chef Wendell: Chocolate Samoas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Got a date for the big game? Naturally high in the magnesium, juicy, sweet dates are gaining popularity as a quick, healthy snack, or incorporated into desserts. Obtaining adequate magnesium through diet, supplements, or both can both prevent and reverse heart disease. Here’s a sweet treat that will have everyone cheering.

1st segment: All about dates nutritional profile. Featuring widespread magnesium deficiency. Making and shaping dough.

2nd segment: Preparing chocolate sauce for dipping. Finished product.

No pill is going to cure your ills! “Mother nature spent billions of years perfecting her healing and health-sustaining garden apothecary.” — Chef Wendell

· Some estimates suggest over 90% of Americans are magnesium deficient.

· Deficiency symptoms: heart disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, dizziness, ED, fatigue, anxiety and panic attacks.

· The Journal of Intensive Care Medicine indicated long-term magnesium deficiency makes you twice (2X) as likely to die as other people.

· A 10-year study found low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than did cholesterol or even saturated fat.

· Getting adequate magnesium through diet and supplements can both prevent heart disease in most people and reverse heart disease

· Anti-inflammatory

· Reduces blood pressure

· Reduced stroke risk (The Journal of Clinical Nutrition).

· Magnesium is in dark chocolate, dates, avocados, nuts and seeds, beans, bananas.

· Fiber, potassium, magnesium, B6, niacin, calcium, phosphorus, iron.

Dates are great for:

· Weight loss

· Relieving constipation, supporting regular bowel movements.

· Prevent hemorrhoids, reducing colitis risk, and prevent colon cancer

· Lowers blood pressure

· Promoting heart health and reduce heart disease risk.

· Treating Iron-deficiency anemia

· Impotence? Magnesium can improve ED.

· Promoting respiratory health

· Treating chronic arthritis

Chocolate Samoas:

1 cup pitted medjool dates

1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

½ cup ground flax seeds-fiber and omega-3

Pinch of Himalayan salt

Food processor

Chocolate dipping sauce:

1/3 cup ‘dark’ chocolate (chips or a chopped bar)

1/2 tsp. unrefined coconut oil

Double-boiler

Whisk

· Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Spread shredded coconut onto a baking sheet for toasting. Place in oven for 5-10 minutes, until coconut is a light golden-brown color.

· Please stay in the kitchen to watch the coconut, as it can quickly go from toasted to burnt. Or toast the coconut in a pan on the stove-top.

· Add dates and toasted coconut into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined and starts to form a ball of dough.

· Remove from food processor; roll 1 tablespoon size pieces of dough into a ball and then shape into a round cookie.

· Place all cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment and transfer to the freezer to harden up a bit.

Chocolate Sauce:

Unlike grocery syrups and sauces full of corn syrup, emulsifiers, and refined sugar, this sauce has vitamins and antioxidants.

While cookies are in the freezer, add chocolate and coconut oil to a double boiler over medium heat, and melt increments until chocolate is thin enough to drizzle.

Remove cookies from the freezer and dip / coat each one in the chocolate. Place cookies on the parchment. Transfer cookies back into the freezer for 10-15 minutes to let the chocolate firm up.

Once hardened it’ll be easy removing cookies from the parchment paper. If you want to enjoy right away, let them sit out on the counter for a few minutes.

Store sealed in a container in the fridge for up to one week.