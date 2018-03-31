Easter morning chill, evening snow

Nope. It’s not an April Fools joke. Another round of accumulating snow is taking aim on central Indiana before the end of the holiday weekend.

Tonight:

Scattered light showers and gusty winds will begin to wind down by late night, with just a few lingering sprinkles overnight. Skies eventually clear as we close in on daybreak Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Easter Sunday:

Cold start to the morning, but should be dry with relatively calm winds. Temperatures will still be stuck in the middle 30s by lunch time.

Highs only top out in the lower to middle 40s Sunday afternoon.

Accumulating Snow:

A quick hitting upper level disturbance pushes through the Midwest Sunday evening. With central Indiana being on the chilly side of this system, we’ll see snow – starting around dinner time, and continuing through much of the evening. At times, some decent snow bursts could lead to quick accumulations, low visibility, and slushy roads. Snow should wind down around or just after Midnight.

Total snow accumulation will be around 1″ – 3″ around much of the area – with lesser amounts for our far northern counties.

For the most part, roads will likely be in decent shape early on – as surfaces temperatures will be above freezing. But do be on the look out for slick spots closer to Midnight, and even beyond that as overnight lows fall to the middle 20s.

8 Day Forecast:

A pretty ugly extended forecast. The good news is we will melt the Sunday night snow quickly – with highs returning to the lower 50s Monday. Rain and storms, along with very mild temperatures move in Monday night heading into Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll see a crash in temperatures, and by Friday and Saturday, a round of rain and snow return to the area.