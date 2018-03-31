Franklin firefighters to build fence for dog of fallen officer

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A group of firefighters is coming together to build a fence for the family of slain Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The Pickett family is owns Jacob’s former canine partner, Brik.

The support is coming from another part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area, Johnson County.

When Franklin firefighters learned that the Picketts did not have an adequate fence for Brik, they began brainstorming. According to firefighter Josh Collins, Brik was trained to jump fences. So, they needed to build a fence that is taller to keep him from escaping.

Firefighters came up with the idea of raising money to buy materials and then build a new fence. They started a GoFundMe page on Thursday. Within hours, they exceeded their goal of $3,000. In addition, so many volunteers offered to help build it that they had to turn down some offers.

“It was a huge response. We hit our goal in 10 hours for the funds. We had firefighters from other departments offering equipment,” Collins said.

The group said it plans to get started April 14 when they will tear down the existing fence and again April 15 when they will build a new one. Any extra money will go to the Pickett family for Brik’s expenses.