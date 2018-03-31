Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2/AP) — A 25-year old man is in the hospital after getting bitten by a shark Saturday morning.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. at Kukio Beach in Kona.

Big Island fire officials say the man was stand-up paddleboarding about 100 to 150 yards offshore.

The victim was flown to North Hawaii Community Hospital with multiple injuries to his hand and leg.

A spokeswoman with the hospital says the man is undergoing surgery.

The beach in the area is closed.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said, per standard procedure, beach closure signs warning visitors will be displayed for a mile on either side of the incident for the rest of the day. He says a decision will be made Sunday morning whether to reopen the beach.