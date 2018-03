INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie stopped by 650 West Washington Street to get a look inside the puppet world at Peewinkle’s Puppet Studio with Peggy Melchior.

Puppetry is incredibly important as it stands as one of the very first performing arts.

Check out their website for more.

Click the videos above to see the segment in its entirety.