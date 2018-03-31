Tinker Street restaurant, wine bar closes suddenly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members in Indianapolis are looking for answers after a popular restaurant and wine bar shut its doors unexpectedly.

Tinker Street posted on its Facebook page on Friday night that the restaurant will be closed until “further notice.” It’s at 402 E. 16th St., between North Delaware Street and Central Avenue.

The post thanked customers for their support and promised to keep people updated on the future of the restaurant.

A comment on the status alleges the restaurant closed its doors after its entire staff walked out this week. The owners did not confirm the reason for the closing.