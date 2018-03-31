Windy with more showers moving in

A cold front will trigger some scattered light showers this afternoon and evening. It will be windy with south winds gusting between 30 and 40mph. Highs this afternoon will climb into the middle 50s.

Easter Sunday will get off to a cold start with lows near 30 degrees. Clouds will increase during the day. A light wintry mix will arrive by late afternoon and quickly change over to all snow during the evening. Right now, it appears 1″-3″ of snow will be possible by Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will be near 40.

The extended outlook has more rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday as another strong cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures will remain below normal for much of next week.