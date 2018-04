INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie learned about a very special exhibit tailored for individuals who are blind or have low vision.

Annie Hughes with VIPS showed Wolfsie around and gave him an inside look.

The exhibit is open until April 27.

Click here for more information.

Check out the videos for more!