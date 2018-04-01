Daybreak crew tests out whipped cream egg dyeing trend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have seen pictures of Easter eggs with a marble effect floating around the internet.

Many people are using whipped cream or shaving cream to make it happen.

There are a variety of recipes online, but most call for a layer of whipped cream or shaving cream to be placed on a pan or flat surface.

Mix in food coloring.

Use a bamboo stick or spoon or really any other utensil to swirl the food coloring through the whipped cream.

Roll the egg through so it is covered in the whipped cream and food coloring.

Let sit for 10 to 30 minutes and you’re done!

Daybreak’s Drew Blair and Brittany Lewis tested out. See the results in the video above.