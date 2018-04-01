Increasing clouds with snow arriving this evening

It is a cold Easter Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will roll in today with highs in the lower 40s. A mixture of light rain and snow will arrive late today changing to all snow this evening. Snow may accumulate 1″-3″ by Monday morning. Watch out for slick roads for the morning drive on Monday.

Monday will be dry but chilly. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

A cold front will produce showers and storms on Tuesday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The 8 day outlook keeps a busy pattern going across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain below normal. Another light wintry mix may move in on Friday with flurries into Saturday morning.