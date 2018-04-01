INDOT, DPW prepare for snow covered roads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Road crews will be working to make sure your morning commute is safe on Monday. Snow started falling around 7:30 Sunday night.

Representatives with the Indianapolis Department of Transportation tell us they started preparing for the snow Sunday afternoon. They sent 25 crews out around 4:30 p.m. to pretreat the roads. At midnight they will send 60 trucks out to plow and continue treating as needed.

As for the local roads, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works sent 70 trucks our around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

As always, crews ask that you slow down and give the plows space to work.