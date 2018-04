INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven debuted at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 17,000 on Saturday night.

The Boys in Blue fell to FC Cincinnati 1-0. Emery Welshman scored the game’s only goal.

The team now hits the road to take on North Carolina FC on April 7.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are your local home for the Indy Eleven. Our next broadcast will be at noon on April 14 when Nashville SC comes to town.