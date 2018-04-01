Inmate escapes jail using hot wired 4-wheeler

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is back in police custody after escaping a detention facility on a hot wired four-wheeler.

Police said around 6 a.m. Sunday morning an inmate with trustee status, Clinton Laster, escaped the Weakley County Detention Facitlity by hot wiring a four-wheeler that was in the impound lot of the jail.

Officers said Laster wrecked the four-wheeler a few hundred yards east of the jail on Highway 22 and fled on on foot.

The canine unit was called in from Benton County, along with a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. Laster was found by the canine unit in a wooded area near the crash site and was arrested around 11 a.m.

At the crash site, officers found evidence bags belonging to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the door to the evidence room was unlocked with no sign of forced entry. There was an undetermined amount of meth and cash missing from the room.

Police said most of the items had been recovered. Officers said they believe the items taken had already been to court.

Laster has been an inmate of the jail since June 2016 and was serving time on meth related charges.

The investigation continues.