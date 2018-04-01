One man arrested after fatal stabbing in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has been arrested after being accused of stabbing two men, one of them fatally.

35-year-old Christian Ortez was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators were dispatched to the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court Saturday night to find two men had been stabbed. One man was sent to IU Health Methodist Hospital and was stable. Another was in critical condition and was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. That man later died from his injuries

Officers were told that the suspect had run into an apartment that was nearby. Officers received a search warrant and IMPD SWAT were sent in to arrest Ortez. He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and murder.

The two stabbing victims have not yet been identified.