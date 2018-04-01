Sheriff: Investigators looking into church after baby’s body found

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police in Defiance County, Ohio have arrested a Hicksville couple on endangerment charges related to the 2016 death of a baby only hours old.

According to a news release from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, a child was born Oct. 29, 2016, inside a home at 5414 Arrowsmith Road in Hicksville. The child reportedly died within the first 10 hours after it was born, police said.

On Wednesday, then, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office took the case, according to the news release.

During a search of the home and the land around it, authorities found the infant’s body. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel would only say that the body was found inside the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Police arrested Jared C. Stark, 33, and Sarah C. Stark, 35, on felony counts of Endangering Children. Jared Stark was also jailed on a charge of felony Abuse of a Corpse.

Engel said detectives were looking into a religious connection between the Starks and the discovery of the body in the home. He said an investigation into the Gospel Light Tabernacle, where the Starks reportedly attended regular services, has begun.

Both Starks are being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and are set to appear in Defiance Municipal Court Friday, police said.

Once the sheriff’s office’s investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Defiance County prosecutor, who will present it to a grand jury. Authorities expect additional charges, police said.

No other information was released. It’s not clear what relation the Starks are to the young baby, or why the case took so long to develop.