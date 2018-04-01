Snow arrives this evening, light accumulation expected

We’re tracking a second straight weekend of accumulating snow in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of central Indiana – including the Indianapolis metro area, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Our system is already pushing snow out to our west. Very low visibility in portions of Illinois, including the Peoria area. Expect similar conditions for us this evening.

Timing:

Storm Track 8 Futurecast brings precipitation – starting as rain during the early evening hours. We’ll quickly see that transition to snow as temperature cool quickly between 7pm-9pm. Snow continues until just after Midnight, so unlike last Saturday, it will be a brief event. That said, some heavy bursts of snow will be likely, lowering visibility quickly, and accumulating on grassy, untreated and lesser traveled surfaces quickly. Many of the main roads will likely be fine thanks to warmer than freezing surface temperatures, but some slushy accumulations will certainly be possible.

Expect a swatch of 1″-3″ across much of the center portions of the state, while lesser amounts of less than 1″ in far northern and far southern counties.

While accumulating snow will be long gone during the overnight, the threat for slick spots will remain for the Monday morning drive, as temperatures dive to the middle 20s.