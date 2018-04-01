Two children, two adults injured in crash preceded by medical issue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical episode may have led to a crash on the city’s northeast side.

Just before 6 p.m., first responders were called to the 2400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near Valley Avenue.

Four people were hurt in the crash, including two children.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said an adult male driver may have suffered a medical episode while driving, causing him to cross the center line and collide with the concrete abutment.

An adult female passenger was also injured, along with two young children. All four were sent to a local hospital. IFD said the children were properly restrained in car seats.

IFD says the male driver was transported in serious condition and the female passenger in critical condition.

The adults had to be extricated from the vehicle.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and will have updates when available.