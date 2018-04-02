2 reported dead in plane crash at Marion airport

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are reported to be dead after a plane crash at the city’s airport, multiple Grant County authorities said.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. at the airport on the city’s south side at 5904 S. Western Ave., north of U.S. 35 between state roads 9 and 37.

Marion police dispatchers said they had no information about the crash and could not provide a department source to comment. They said a news release will be issued.

Reports from people at the scene indicate a Leer jet and a smaller plane collided on the runway, leaving the Leer jet without its tail.